Invesco Ltd. Has $24.29 Million Stake in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of Alkermes worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 488.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,523 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The company had revenue of $390.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

