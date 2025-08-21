Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $24,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $19,507,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 54.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 690,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after acquiring an additional 243,894 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 292.6% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 143,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 76,551 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.92.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial cut Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $105.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

