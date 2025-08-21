Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCX

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 130.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 381,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,262,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after buying an additional 217,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $21.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

