Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 45,153 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 721.1% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $69.6550 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

