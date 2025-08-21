Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in H&R Block by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $51.4430 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.24.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

