Invesco Ltd. Purchases 237,940 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,561,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 237,940 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $21,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. KeyCorp upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Glj Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock opened at $10.2260 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.99. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.