Invesco Ltd. Purchases 411,571 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,797,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Marqeta by 624.1% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MQ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $14,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,399,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,095,370. The trade was a 12.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $721,091.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 364,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,409.75. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

