Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.24. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.65%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

