Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,646 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $21,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,496,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $8.4550 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

