Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,392 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $21,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.9720 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Recommended Stories

