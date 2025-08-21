Invesco Ltd. Sells 14,657 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $24,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2,014.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1,052.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

