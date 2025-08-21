Invesco Ltd. Sells 153,692 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $23,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $129.52 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.68 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average of $141.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

