Invesco Ltd. Sells 179,700 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $25,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Sony by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sony by 557.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sony by 2,071.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 69,170 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sony by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 535.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $28.1160 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.16.

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

