Invesco Ltd. Sells 18,029 Shares of PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.28% of PHINIA worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in PHINIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $55.93 on Thursday. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHIN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. BNP Paribas cut PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

