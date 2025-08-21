Invesco Ltd. Sells 202,282 Shares of Innospec Inc. $IOSP

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 202,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $23,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Innospec by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Innospec by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.24 and a beta of 1.07. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $128.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.70 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IOSP

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.