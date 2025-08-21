Invesco Ltd. Sells 320,711 Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp $TWO

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of Two Harbors Investments worth $24,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 818.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 866.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Two Harbors Investments ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of ($18.12) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($23.29) million. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.82%.

In related news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 8,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $86,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 160,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,015.62. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

