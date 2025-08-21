Invesco Ltd. Takes $20.71 Million Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 268,556 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $5,674,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $8,478,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5%

CNR opened at $69.46 on Thursday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $134.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

