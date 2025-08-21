Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Morningstar worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 172.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $262.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.08, for a total transaction of $1,871,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,347,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,397,896.48. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,647 shares of company stock worth $15,953,582. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

