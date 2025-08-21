IREN (IREN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect IREN to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $171.9510 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

IREN Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. IREN has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

Get IREN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Situational Awareness LP raised its holdings in shares of IREN by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,254 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,025,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IREN by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 936,333 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of IREN by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 349,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 195,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IREN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.