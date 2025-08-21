iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (IBGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2054 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2054. The fund will terminate in December 2054. IBGK was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

