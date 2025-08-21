iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.28. Approximately 22,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 27,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Free Report) by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,708 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 10.10% of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

