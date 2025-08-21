iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Short Interest Up 29.4% in July

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 777,200 shares, anincreaseof29.4% from the July 15th total of 600,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 468,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWS. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

