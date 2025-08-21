iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

