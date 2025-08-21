J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Bank of America

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

NYSE:SJM opened at $112.8480 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.31. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $112,829,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 45.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,251,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,140,000 after purchasing an additional 703,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4,906.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 601,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,125,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

