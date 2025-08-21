Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 8328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 361.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie cut Jardine Matheson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

