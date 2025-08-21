JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 85 to GBX 100 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 83 to GBX 92 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 84 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 100.67.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 93.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 939.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 12.39 EPS for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, analysts expect that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.