Jessica Mayer Sells 38,078 Shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE CAH opened at $152.6480 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.99. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.54 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,517,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

