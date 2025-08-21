JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Stock Price

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:ABR opened at $11.6050 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

