JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $212.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 114.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day moving average of $186.31. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,080. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

