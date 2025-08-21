JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 0.80.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

