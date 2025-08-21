JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 2,850

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,850 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMI. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,475 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,575.

Get IMI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IMI

IMI Stock Performance

LON:IMI opened at GBX 2,314 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,158.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,982.25. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,555.96 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,320. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, analysts expect that IMI will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IMI

In other IMI news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,971 per share, with a total value of £20,616.66. Also, insider Luke Grant sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,301, for a total value of £6,235.71. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,212. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.