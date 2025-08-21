Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Financial Review

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jupiter Fund Management and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Fund Management 1 3 0 0 1.75 AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20

AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $39.6667, suggesting a potential downside of 0.48%. Given AllianceBernstein’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Jupiter Fund Management.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Fund Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AllianceBernstein $4.48 billion 0.98 $423.37 million $3.37 11.83

This table compares Jupiter Fund Management and AllianceBernstein”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Fund Management.

Risk and Volatility

Jupiter Fund Management has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Fund Management and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Fund Management N/A N/A N/A AllianceBernstein 8.35% 18.63% 18.62%

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Jupiter Fund Management on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities. The firm employs quantitative analysis along with long-term purchases, short-term purchases, trading, short sales, margin transactions, option strategies including writing covered options, uncovered options and spread strategies to make its investments. The firm obtains external research to complement its in-house research. The firm was formerly known as Alliance Capital Management Holding LP. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1967 and is based in Nashville,Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.