Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.50 to $5.25 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Riskified from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Riskified from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Riskified Stock Down 6.8%

RSKD stock opened at $4.1550 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $669.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.The business had revenue of $81.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 4,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

