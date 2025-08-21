Kellanova (NYSE:K) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:K opened at $80.0450 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $9,174,660.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,326,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,302,463.40. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $91,810,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.