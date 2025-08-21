KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $KREF Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9,954.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,508.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:KREF opened at $9.3250 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $612.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 440.20 and a current ratio of 440.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.37). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. Equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.52%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.