KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $618.46 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $618,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,012,284 shares of company stock worth $5,656,976,492 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

