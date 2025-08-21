Kroger’s (KR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $82.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KR. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Kroger stock opened at $71.7320 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. Kroger has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In other news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,718.50. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 679,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

