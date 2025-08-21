Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
KUBTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kubota has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Kubota Stock Down 1.9%
Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Kubota had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kubota
Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.
