Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 188.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,763.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6,289.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 448.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 147,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,048.31. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.