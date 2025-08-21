La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 553347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $492.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 116.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 290.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 99.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

