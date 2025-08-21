Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,188 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,383,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $55.0840 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.