Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.
NYSE:LW opened at $55.0840 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
