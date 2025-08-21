Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $55.0840 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.