Lance D’amico Sells 100,000 Shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) VP Lance D'amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of APH opened at $108.6130 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $112.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.Amphenol's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,104,244,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

