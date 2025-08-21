Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Sanford C. Bernstein

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Li Auto has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2,236.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

