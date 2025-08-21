Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) & TELUS (NYSE:TU) Critical Survey

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) and TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Global and TELUS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.63 billion 0.83 $1.59 billion ($9.77) -1.16 TELUS $14.88 billion 1.69 $724.69 million $0.46 35.95

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELUS. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELUS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Global and TELUS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 1 5 2 0 2.13 TELUS 0 6 1 0 2.14

Liberty Global presently has a consensus price target of $14.2571, suggesting a potential upside of 25.84%. TELUS has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.03%. Given TELUS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS is more favorable than Liberty Global.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and TELUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77% TELUS 4.67% 9.10% 2.59%

Summary

TELUS beats Liberty Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

