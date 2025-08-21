Liberty Latin America Ltd. $LILA Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,486 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LILA stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.13). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 77.72% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.