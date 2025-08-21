Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods now has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Live Oak Bancshares traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.32. Approximately 77,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 286,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,547.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 111.2% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Live Oak Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

