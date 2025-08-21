loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 28.9% in July

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,420,000 shares, anincreaseof28.9% from the July 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 81,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $164,024.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,782,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,652,754.65. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 37,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $75,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,103,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,206,474. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,275,773 shares of company stock worth $2,569,193. Company insiders own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 465,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 264,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot stock opened at $1.9150 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.2250. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $633.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.40 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

