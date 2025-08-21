LZ Technology Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:LZMH) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 26th

LZ Technology’s (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 26th. LZ Technology had issued 1,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $7,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

LZ Technology Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of LZ Technology stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14. LZ Technology has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Institutional Trading of LZ Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LZ Technology stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

LZ Technology Company Profile

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

