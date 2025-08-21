MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,690,000 shares, agrowthof48.2% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTAL. Glencore plc purchased a new position in shares of MAC Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $106,200,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MAC Copper in the second quarter worth about $13,340,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MAC Copper in the second quarter worth about $5,882,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of MAC Copper in the second quarter worth about $3,349,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of MAC Copper by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 5,456,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after buying an additional 271,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get MAC Copper alerts:

MAC Copper Stock Performance

NYSE MTAL opened at $12.1350 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. MAC Copper has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered MAC Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MAC Copper in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.25 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of MAC Copper in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded MAC Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAC Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAC Copper

About MAC Copper

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAC Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAC Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.